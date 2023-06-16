A 27-year-old who slashed a clubber's face in an "unprovoked attack" has been jailed for eight years.

Olajede Webb was on the dancefloor in a nightclub in Halifax last year when he took a knife out of his belt and assaulted the victim, leaving him with "significant" injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said Webb got into an altercation with the victim before the attack.

The man, who is in his twenties, needed medical treatment for his injuries.

Officers then launched an investigation to find Webb who was arrested and charged a few days later.

The victim said the effects have been life-changing and he doesn't know if he will be ever be the "happy" person he was before the attack.

In a statement read out at Bradford Crown Court he said: “The effects of what happened have been so far reaching and have changed the way that I am.

"I used to go out regularly with my friends and go to football matches," he said.

“Since May last year my social life has changed beyond belief. I don’t like to go out as I don’t feel I can enjoy myself anymore.

“I do not know when, if ever, I will be the happy, easy-going person I was before.”

The force in West Yorkshire welcomed Webb's sentence.

Det Cons Louise Halliwell said it was a "violent and callous attack which left his victim with catastrophic facial injuries."

She said: “The consequences of knife crime can be devastating for all involved and I hope this case serves as a stark reminder, that carrying weapons such as knives, is never the answer.”

Webb was convicted for section 18 wounding on 16 June.

