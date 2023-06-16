A driver was found with 15 bags of cocaine and a large amount of cash outside a school after he was stopped by police because his child was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police carried out a week of patrols outside Thornhill Academy, Overthorpe Junior and Infant School and Thornhill Junior and Infant School in Dewsbury as part of a national child safety campaign.

West Yorkshire Police said 28 drivers were found carrying children who were not properly secured with seatbelts or in car seats.

A spokesperson said: "All are now being prosecuted for relevant offences.

"One man stopped was also found to have no insurance, MOT or road tax and was disqualified from driving.

"He was further stop searched and found to be carrying 15 bags of suspected cocaine and a large amount of cash."

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The patrols were carried out during school pick-up and drop-off times.

Ch Insp Rebecca Calpin, of Kirklees District Police, said: "Wearing a seatbelt or being placed in a correctly fitted child seat can really mean the difference between life and death or at least serious injury for a child unfortunate enough to be involved in a collision.

"It is concerning that so many drivers did not have their children properly secured."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.