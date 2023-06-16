Two major roads are closed and there's severe delays in North Yorkshire after a serious crash.

The A1(M) is shut in both directions due to investigation work taking place at the scene of the crash at Junction 44.

A section of the A64 westbound approaching the A1(M) is also closed.

The crash happened at around 12.30am.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Closures are expected to be in place for some time, so please check local travel advice and plan your journey accordingly."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.