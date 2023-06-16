A woman who stabbed her husband in the heart with a kitchen knife has told a court it happened when she "pushed him away" while chopping onions.

Teresa Hanson denies murdering her husband Paul Hanson, who died at the couple's home in West Cowick, East Yorkshire, three days after Christmas last year.

The 54-year-old told Hull Crown Court that when her husband was shouting in her face when she was making tea, she pushed him away with both hands while holding a knife in her right.

She said she didn't know she had made contact with Mr Hanson until she heard the dog barking and followed a trail of blood to find her husband collapsed on the floor.

Mrs Hanson told her barrister, Jason Pitter KC, that she did not deliberately stab her husband, did not want to hurt him and "definitely" did not want to kill him.

Paul Hanson, 54, was fatally stabbed at a property in West Cowick, Yorkshire Credit: Humberside Police/PA

"He was just shouting in my face and I just turned and pushed him away. I just wanted him to go away," she said.

Mrs Hanson said she did not know if she had made contact with him, telling the court: "It was just quick, it was seconds.

"I wasn't scared he was going to do anything to me, he was just shouting.

"I saw him walking out of the kitchen, just out of the corner of my eye."

The defendant said she carried on cooking before going to investigate what the dog was barking at, and saw Mr Hanson lying on the floor.

Mrs Hanson said she only realised she had stabbed him when she saw the wound.

"I was shocked, traumatised, I just didn't know what had happened. I just couldn't believe it."

Mrs Hanson sobbed as she told the court she was "devastated" by her husband's death, and that her "life had gone out".

The court heard that she and Mr Hanson, a construction site engineer, had been together since the age of 16, when they met on a college bus, and had two children.

Mrs Hanson, a hairdresser, said her husband's behaviour changed when he had a brain injury from a punch around ten years ago.

"He drank a lot before the attack but a lot more after the attack and it affected him more," she told the court.

The defendant said when she tried to address her husband's drinking he would "tell me to shut up".

Mrs Hanson said there had been no problems between the two over Christmas, and that on the day of Mr Hanson's death they had been looking at holidays.

On the night of her husband's death, she said she had drunk around two glasses of red wine, while Mr Hanson had had three or four.

"I could tell, because, just how he acts. He just gets louder," she said.

"He told me to shut up... that he didn't want his tea, told me to throw it in the bin."

Mrs Hanson said her husband went into another room, slamming the door, and she thought he would calm down, but he came back into the kitchen and started shouting at her.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.