Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on Kirkstall Road in Leeds.

Police say the collision happened in the early hours of this morning shortly before 1am, when a blue BMW travelling out of Leeds hit a pedestrian crossing the road.

The pedestrian, in their twenties, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the BMW was arrested at the scene in relation to the incident and police enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.