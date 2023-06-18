Rob Burrow and his family completed the Leeds Mini and Junior Run together on Father's Day.

Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in late 2019, was pushed by his daughters Maya and Macy along the course.

The mini and junior routes took place alongside the Leeds 10k that ran through the city this morning as part of the Jane Tomlinson Run For All Event.

The Leeds 10K is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of good causes including the event’s official partner charities, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Leeds Mind, Macmillan Cancer Support, St George’s Crypt and Candlelighters.

Burrow's wife Lindsey also took part and the family celebrated with their medals after crossing the finish line.

Last month Kevin Sinfield pushed Burrow at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and carried his former Rhinos team-mate over the finish line to complete the course together.

Reflecting on the money raised by the Rob Burrow Marathon which took place on Sunday 14th May 2023, Lindsey Burrow told ITV Calendar:

"I think we've just been blown away. The money that has been raised, £4million for different charities has just been phenomenal.

"We never imagined from the initial idea that we'd raise that amount."