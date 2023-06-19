A couple who were seen having a row outside a pub have gone missing after their car was found abandoned.

The man and woman were seen arguing outside the Dog and Gun pub on Colne Road in Glusburn, near Keighley, at around 8pm on Saturday, 17 June.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman got out of the red Vauxhall Astra they were in and walked towards the village of Cowling.

The man drove away, possibly in the same direction, before the car was found abandoned on a farm track near Colne in Lancashire.

A force spokesperson said: "Following a search including a police helicopter, officers were unable to find either the man or the woman."

Officers say they are concerned for the woman's welfare.

She is described as being in her twenties, 5ft 6ins tall with blonde hair in a bun. She was wearing a grey skirt with a split up the side and a grey crop top.

The man is also in his twenties, slim and 6ft 1in tall with short light hair. He was wearing black shorts, a sleeveless jacket, a white t-shirt and a cap.

