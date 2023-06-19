Play Brightcove video

Video from Ayaz Khan

A witness has described how he saw a woman being rescued from her car after it became submerged during flash floods.

The car was left almost completely underwater after driving under a railway bridge on Upwell Street in Sheffield.

Ayaz Khan filmed as a man waded through the water to the vehicle to help the woman inside.

The car was almost completely underwater.

He said: "This bridge always floods and unfortunately this always happens. I saw the gentleman jump in and was glad he got that lady out as the water was rising quickly. I'm glad nobody was hurt."

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as heavy rain fell following a long dry spell.

More than 38mm of rain fell in parts of South Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon – over half the average for June.

At Rotherham Hospital parts of the accident and emergency department were flooded and there was some disruption to public transport.

What's the forecast for the coming days?

Showers or rain remain in the forecast until Thursday, when it is then expected to become drier and hotter towards the weekend.

Monday's forecast is for sunshine and showers and it will remain warm and humid. Showers will be hit and miss, but they will be heavy and possibly thundery where they occur.

Unlike Sunday, they will move through quickly and be replaced by warm and sunny spells soon after.

A wet start is predicted for the morning rush hour on Tuesday, with some intense pulses of rain likely for the first half of the day.

Standing water and surface water spray is possible. The area of rain is again expected to move through quite quickly, and conditions will improve into the afternoon, with a fine evening for many after the risk of a few thundery showers further south and east into Lincolnshire.

Showers are expected to be well scattered once more in the middle of the week, with warm sunny spells in-between.

The weather currently looks dry from Thursday, with increasing temperatures to the high 20s celsius by Saturday and Sunday.

