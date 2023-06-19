A man who murdered his "defenceless" victim as he slept in an apparent revenge attack has been jailed for life.

Marcus Tott, 47, stabbed 54-year-old Richard Norris of Alexandra Road, Skegness on 2 December last year.

During a two-week trial at Lincoln Crown Court, jurors heard Norris armed himself with a large kitchen knife before going to Mr Tott’s home in the early hours of the morning.

After killing Mr Tott, he threw the knife in a drain before returning home. It is believed he carried out the attack after Mr Tott fell out with a woman who was a friend of Norris.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Tott's landlord discovered his body.

Norris was arrested later that day and charged with murder.

He initially pleaded not guilty, naming someone else as the culprit, before admitting he was responsible but claiming that he was acting in self-defence and did not intend to kill Mr Tott.

The jury deliberated for three-and-a-half hours before finding Norris guilty of murder.

Det Insp Adrian Czajkowski of Lincolnshire Police said: “This was a brutal and senseless attack on a defenceless man whilst he slept. Our thoughts are with Mr Tott’s family and friends.

"I want to thank the witnesses that came forward and provided vital evidence to secure this conviction. I would also like to praise the investigation team and support staff that worked very hard and meticulously to build a strong evidential case and this included reviewing many hours of CCTV."

