A town's mayor who apologised for taking part in a Pride event has quit the position after a growing backlash.

Cllr Mohammed Nazam, mayor of Keighley and a councillor on Bradford City Council, helped local Conservative MP Robbie Moore raise the Pride flag at an event on Friday, 16 June.

Following a negative reaction from some in the Muslim community he later apologised on Facebook, expressing "deep regret" for participating in the event, saying it "contradicts my personal religious beliefs".

But the apology itself prompted an angry reaction, with one Facebook user saying they were "absolutely disgusted" by it, and another describing it as "cowardice".

Mr Moore called on Cllr Nazam to consider his position, saying: " I am proud we live in a country where people can be who they want to be and are free to choose who they love.

"The role of the town mayor is to represent everyone within the community - and therefore it was deeply disheartening to read the mayor’s statement."

On Monday Keighley Town Council said Cllr Nazam had resigned as mayor with immediate effect.

In a statement, it said: "The town council has a long record of supporting and celebrating all sections of the amazingly diverse Keighley community.

"The Pride flag will continue to fly proudly in the Town Hall Square for the remainder of Pride month as planned. As a council we recognise the hard work of organisations, such as, Keighley Pride undertake to celebrate Pride annually and raise awareness of the challenges faced by many in the LGBTQ community."

It finished by saying the council would "continue to do whatever it can" to support the LGBTQ community.

Cllr Nazam posted his original apology in a Facebook group called Keighley Pakistanis.

Bradford's Conservative group said Cllr Nazam had been suspended.

Group leader Rebecca Poulsen said: “Further to complaints regarding his recent social media activities, Councillor Mohammed Nazam has had his membership of the Conservative Group suspended pending investigations. As these investigations are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Cllr Nazam said he had resigned before his suspension.

"In relation to media reports about my suspension from the Conservative party, I had already resigned from the Conservative Party and as Keighley town mayor with immediate effect," he said.

"A few days ago I attended the flag raising for [the] LGBTQ community. This did not conform to my religious beliefs and hence I offered an apology to my constituents.

"All elected muslim representatives are in the same position as this issue goes against our beliefs, and if questioned would not be able to offer an alternative narrative."

Cllr Nazam insisted his apology did not "mean any harm" to any member of his constituency, and that his religion "teaches respect and tolerance for all".

The now former mayor said he would continue to work as an Independent councillor.

"This has been a truly humbling experience from which I have learnt a great deal, I would also like to thank everyone for their love and continued support," he said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.