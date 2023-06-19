Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has left his role by mutual consent, the club has announced.

Moore, 49, who guided the Owls to promotion to the Sky Bet Championship via the play-offs last month, departs Hillsborough after just over two years in the job. His backroom staff have also left.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri told the club's official website: "Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways.

"The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree."

Former West Brom and Doncaster boss Moore added: "I would like to take this time to acknowledge the chairman, Mr Chansiri, for giving me the opportunity to manage this great football club in Sheffield Wednesday, it's been a journey in every sense.

"Both the chairman and myself have been determined to get this club back into the Championship.

"I'm delighted this has been achieved, and I hope the football club continues to develop and will soon fulfil the dream of mine, which was to take them back to the Premier League where they belong."

Moore steered the Owls to a 1-0 win over Barnsley after extra-time in the League One play-off final after they had overcome an unprecedented 4-0 first-leg deficit in their semi-final against Peterborough.

