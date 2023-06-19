A robber with a history of violent attacks on elderly people has been jailed again for ransacking the home of a pensioner after knocking them unconscious with a chair.

Amanda Hallows, 37, knocked on the door of the 94-year-old in the Burngreave area of Sheffield and asked for a drink.

After being brought a bottle of water, she forced her way into the house.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "She pushed the victim back by grabbing their shoulder and their eye. They fell to the floor and Hallows grabbed a wooden chair and hit the victim over the head where they lay, threatening to 'finish' them if they moved. The victim then lost consciousness."

When the victim came round, their reading glasses and wallet had been taken. They needed hospital treatment for a cut to the head.

The incident, on 24 May last year, happened four years after Hallows was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence in 2018 for attacking two elderly people in separate incidents in Sheffield.

On one occasion she threatened a man in his 90s with a knife at a bus-stop. In another incident she assaulted a woman in her 80s in her home.

Hallows, of Tithe Barn Way, Sheffield, admitted robbery over the most recent incident.

Her victim died before Hallows was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Investigating officer Stephanie Sales, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Hallows committed a callous and calculated attack on a vulnerable member of our society. I would like to commend the victim for their bravery during this investigation and pass my condolences onto their family after they sadly passed away recently.

"They demonstrated grit and determination throughout the investigation, attended court to face their attacker and did so with strength. I would also like to extend my thanks to the victim’s support network.

"Hallows’ conduct is completely unacceptable and I hope that today’s sentencing reflects that this behaviour is not tolerated within our community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.