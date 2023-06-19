Two teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries after a car hit a wall and repeatedly rolled.

The pair, aged 17 and 19, were among five people in a red Vauxhall Astra which was travelling from Holmfirth towards Meltham, Huddersfield, when the incident happened on Thick Hollins Road at 5.50pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As it approached a right-hand downhill bend, it it is believed to have collided with a wall before rolling several times and coming to rest on its wheels.

"All occupants were trapped inside the vehicle which left the driver, a male aged 19 and a rear-seat passenger, a male aged 17, with serious life-threatening injuries."

The pair were taken to hospital by air ambulance to hospital. The three others were taken to hospital by ambulance.

