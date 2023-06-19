A two-year-old girl and a man have died after a crash between a lorry and a car.

The toddler was with a 35-year-old man in a blue Nissan Qashqai that was involved in a collision with a lorry on Main Road in the village of Anwick, near Sleaford, at around 2.45pm on Sunday, 18 June.

Both died from their injuries.

Motorists were told to avoid the area while Lincolnshire Police dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Their family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time."

The force is appealing for witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.