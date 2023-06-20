The annual Lincolnshire Show is back again this year for the 138th edition of the event.

Last year's show was the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that it was put on, following two years of cancellations.

The traditionally agricultural show has evolved over the years and, although still heavily rooted in the county's farming history and culture, it now boasts attractions including motorbike stunt riding and aerial flypasts.

With the weather set to be warm and generally bright, it is expected that around 60,000 visitors will attend, 2,500 animals will be entered into the competitions, and 600 stands will be set up for traders to reach potential customers.

Livestock showcases are a key feature of the two-day event. Credit: ITV News

When is the Lincolnshire Show?

This year's event will take place on Wednesday 21 June and Thursday 22 June, with gates open for 10 hours between 8am and 6pm each day.

Where is it happening?

The show takes place at the Lincolnshire Showground, about a 10 minute drive north of Lincoln city centre.

What's happening this year?

Along with the traditional livestock shows and trade stalls, the Show has a vast array of things for people to see and do, with the main attractions this year including:

RAF Falcons parachute display team

Freestyle motocross and BMX stunt riding displays

Falconry displays

The 'Shetland Pony Grand National'

Showjumping

Spitfire flypast

Scurry driving (a form of horse-drawn carriage racing)

Parade of Hounds

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Band

Live cooking demonstrations

Gardening and horticulture sessions

Chainsaw sculpting

Live music performances

Spectators will be able to see showjumping and scurry driving competitions over the course of the Show. Credit: PA

History of the Show

The Lincolnshire Show dates back to July 29 1869 and started out by touring around local towns such as Scunthorpe, Skegness and Louth.

In 1959 the first show at Lincolnshire Showground was held, with the price for visitors doubled to 10 shillings (50 pence).

The show has been cancelled four times in its history. World War Two saw a stop to festivities as did foot and mouth disease in 2001, before Covid saw shows cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

Here you can see ITV Calendar footage of the show in 1995, featuring some locals enjoying a specially-brewed strawberry beer.

Play Brightcove video

How to get there

The Showground is located just off the A15 close to the villages of Riseholme and Scampton.

As in previous years, the A15 from the A46 Lincoln Bypass to the A631 at Caenby Corner is closed to all but Show traffic.

From the North, take the M62 to junction 35 and follow signs for the M180. At junction 4 of the M180, take the A15 to the Showground.

From the South, take the A46 towards Lincoln before joining the A15, while visitors arriving from the West can use the A57.

Traffic from the East can use the A158 to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, then head north-west to get to the A15.

Once there, the Show website states: "Please follow the directions and instructions that are given by Traffic Marshalls, Police Officers and Society Stewards – they are aware of where delays currently are and which car parks have the most space.

"Plan to approach to the Showground the way you wish to depart."

The show area has four car parks (Black, Green, Brown and White) with regular return bus services also on offer from Lincoln and Gainsborough bus stations.

