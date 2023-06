A motorcyclist has died following a crash which closed the Humber Bridge.

The 74-year-old was involved in a collision with a lorry on the northbound carriageway of the A15 at around 2.15pm on Friday, 15 June.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The bridge was initially fully closed and remained closed northbound for more than six hours.

Humberside Police want to speak to witnesses.