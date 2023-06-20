Police have confirmed that a missing woman has been found dead after a two-day search.

Aimee Williams, 33, was reported missing from home in Scunthorpe on Saturday, 17 June.

Humberside Police said her body was discovered by a member of the public in woods between Bottesford Beck and Valley View Drive in Scunthorpe on Monday night.

Insp Simon Duffield said: "We conducted extensive enquiries, doing everything we could to locate Aimee, including local area searches with our dog unit, CCTV trawls, and house-to-house enquiries to understand the circumstances in which Aimee had gone missing.

"We received a call from a member of the public at around 8.35pm last night advising they had discovered the body of a woman, and they believed it to be Aimee, in a wooded area."

Her death was confirmed at the scene.

Insp Duffield added: "Aimee’s family have been informed and are being supported by our officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time."

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

