Police are treating the death of a two-year-old girl in a crash as murder.

Two people died when the blue Nissan Qashqai they were travelling in collided with a lorry on Main Road in Anwick, Lincolnshire, at around 2.45pm on Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police today named the victims as two-year-old Oria Henry and 35-year-old Ashley Henry, from Leicester. They died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "Our investigation into the incident continues, but after careful consideration we can confirm we have begun a murder investigation into the death of two-year-old Oria.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but cannot provide further details at this time.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of those who lost their lives in this collision and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time."

