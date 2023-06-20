A five-day joint operation between police and National Highways using an unmarked lorry led to almost 150 drivers being caught committing driving offences.

Lincolnshire Police were loaned an HGV cab by National Highways for 'Operation Tramline', which saw officers travel on the A1 on the lookout for drivers breaking the law from 12-16 June.

The high seating position of the lorry is used to give police a clear view into cars and allow them to film any unsafe behaviour or offences being committed.

A total of 146 stops were made with the same number of offences recorded.

These included:

24 mobile phone offences

65 seatbelt offences

11 insecure loads

Nine offences to do with vehicle condition

Six not in proper control

Four speeding offences

Four exceeding permitted driver’s hours

One car seized for having no insurance

One man was also arrested and charged for possession of cannabis, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a blood sample.

The operation was introduced to crack down on motoring offences and aims to help decrease the number of people killed or seriously injured on Lincolnshire's roads.

Insp Jase Baxter from Lincolnshire Police said: “It is concerning that there are still drivers out there who are willing to risk their safety and the safety of others by concentrating on other things instead of driving.

“Keeping people safe on our roads is absolutely a priority for Lincolnshire Police and we are grateful to National Highways for loaning us the HGV and giving us the opportunity to conduct Operation Tramline once again.”

