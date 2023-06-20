The family of a missing woman have thanked those involved in the search five days after she disappeared.

North Yorkshire Police are leading efforts to find 22-year-old Sophie Lambert, who went missing from her home in Starbeck, Harrogate, on Friday 16 June.

Specialist rescue teams have been searching the Nidd Gorge area, along with police divers and RAF Mountain Rescue.

Searches are focused on an area where Ms Lambert's personal possessions were found by a member of the public the day after she went missing.

CCTV was released by police trying to find missing 22-year-old Sophie Lambert. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

In a Facebook post on a group set up to publicise the search, her sister Sarah Towers wrote: "I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone that’s commented and helped on this group in the search for my sister... Makes me feel some what comforted by knowing you're all down there looking for her. You're all truly genuinely amazing people."

Ms Lambert left home just after 7pm on Friday. Police said they had received numerous calls from the public, but no "positive sightings".

She was wearing black trousers, a black adidas top with a white logo and dark trainers with a white sole. She had her hair tied bac and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid.

