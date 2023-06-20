Jurors are considering their verdict in the case of a woman who stabbed her husband as she made their dinner.

Teresa Hanson denies murdering Paul Hanson, 54, who died from a stab wound to the heart at the couple's home in West Cowick, East Yorkshire on 28 December.

During a week-long trial the jury heard the defendant was "preparing supper" when "something happened" between the couple.

The prosecution say Mrs Hanson deliberately stabbed her husband, causing catastrophic injuries.

She told the jury it was an accident after she pushed him away while holding a kitchen knife.

The jury retired to consider their verdict on Tuesday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.