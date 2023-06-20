Police investigating the disappearance of a couple reported arguing outside a pub say they now believe there was no cause for concern.

The man and woman were reported apparently having a row outside the Dog and Gun pub in the village of Glusburn, near Keighley, on Saturday night.

A witness reported seeing the woman get out of the car they were in and walk away, before the man drove after her.

The empty car was later found on a nearby farm track, prompting concerns for the woman's welfare.

North Yorkshire Police said "extensive" enquiries were carried out, including a search by the police helicopter.

A spokesperson said: "O fficers are now satisfied that the incident was not as first believed.

"Officers have thanked those members of the public who came forward with information that has assisted their enquiries, including the person who made the initial report with good intent and concern for someone’s safety.

"They did the right thing in reporting their concerns."

