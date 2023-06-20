Two people have been arrested after a group of scouts were shot at with a ballbearing gun.

Armed police were called to Millbrook Lane in Wragby, Lincolnshire, at around 9pm on Monday after shots were fired from a silver VW Polo as it drove past the group, who were with adults.

Two people were hit, but no-one was was seriously injured.

The car then drove off along the A158 towards Lincoln.

Just after midnight a vehicle was stopped by police on the A57 at Saxilby and two BB handguns were found.A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.