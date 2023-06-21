The owner of a family-run cafe has criticised its local council after saying that rising costs and "ruinous" building work had forced it to close until further notice.

Mrs Atha's, in Central Road, Leeds, said it was "on the brink" after trade was "absolutely decimated".

In a post on Instagram owner Warren Jones, who named the cafe after his grandmother, thanked his "amazing loyal customers" but added: "I don’t think it’s any secret that the hospitality industry is suffering right now. I’m sure many of our regulars have chatted with me over the last few months and heard me say how we are struggling with how much it’s costing us to run the shop.

"I’m also sure you have all noticed the building works currently going on on our street. It’s having an almost ruinous effect on us. Our weekday trade has been absolutely decimated.

“We are on the brink."

Confirming plans to temporarily close from Wednesday, Mr Jones added: "Leeds City Council have no concern for small, independent family-run business because it is not in their interests to care."

The cafe said it was 'on the brink' due to rising costs and falling trade. Credit: Mrs Atha's/Instagram

Mr Jones said he remained "emotionally invested" in the business, adding: "I’m fighting with everything I have to stay here and keep things moving."

The council said it was sorry to hear about the cafe's plight, but added it was not responsible for the building work.

A spokesperson said: "We are sorry to hear about the impact of ongoing construction work on Central Road, which is not a council project. We have reached out directly to Mrs Atha’s to discuss how we can support them going forward."

They encouraged other affected businesses to contact the council.

