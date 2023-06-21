The mother of a two-year-old girl whose death in a car crash is being treated as murder has paid tribute to her "precious girl".

Oria Henry and her father, 35-year-old Ashley Henry, were fatally injured when the Nissan Qashqai they were in collided with a lorry in the village of Anwick, near Sleaford, Lincolnshire on Sunday. The pair, from Leicester, died at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police say they are treating Oria's death as murder and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Oria's mother, Rachael Leader, paid tribute to her daughter in a series of posts on Instagram.

She said Oria and her father were travelling back from Skegness when they died.

She said: " The last time I saw her was Thursday, and she was very happy, which is how I will remember her."

Oria Henry and her mother Rachael Leader. Credit: Rachael Leader/Instagram

In a follow-up message, she wrote: "My poor baby. You were taken from me by an evil force. "Oria, I am so sorry. I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you. My pain will be turned into purpose, I promise you that. I love you sweetheart. See you in heaven, baby girl."

Ms Leader later thanked people for their "support, love and prayers".

She wrote: " It hasn't fully sunk in yet and I'm scared for when it does but I have God's guidance, my partner, my family and my friends to get me through this

"The emptiness I feel is indescribable. I miss her so much.

"I know she's with me, she'll always be with me. My precious little girl."

The incident happened on Main Road, Anwick, at 2.45pm on Sunday.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.