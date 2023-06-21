A paramedic who knocked down and killed a cyclist after drinking 10 pints of Guinness has escaped being struck off after a panel found he had shown "significant insight" about his crime.

Robert Woodruff, of Bannister Street, Withernsea, was off duty when he ploughed into Richard Goodwin on the A1033 in East Yorkshire after drinking heavily on 26 June 2021.

Mr Goodwin, 56, a "devoted" father of five, was carried 70m on the bonnet of Woodruff's Nissan car. He died at the scene.

Hull Crown Court heard that Woodruff chose to drive after unsuccessfully trying to get a taxi to a party, ignoring the pleas of his wife not to get in the car. He collided with Mr Goodwin after looking at his phone and veering onto the wrong side of the road.

Woodruff, who was 36 at the time, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for five years and four months last July.

However, a Health and Care Professions Tribunal has decided not to strip him of his medical licence - instead suspending him for 12 months.

In its judgement, the panel said: "[Woodruff] demonstrated significant insight and was clearly willing, and had taken active steps to, resolve matters.

"Although it would be some time before he had completed his prison sentence, and thus be in a position to resume his practice, the panel did not consider it necessary to remove him from the register."

Richard Goodwin was described as a 'much-loved' father-of-five. Credit: MEN Media/Family handout

The tribunal heard that Woodruff "loved his job and was passionate about helping and caring for the public". He had an "unblemished" career.

He told the panel that he had suffered from being assaulted in 2019, when he had to have hospital treatment, and had been under "enormous strain" while working on the frontline during the pandemic.

In its judgement, the panel said Woodruff "believed in rehabilitation and allowing people another chance and that he had support from family, friends and the local community, who are keen for him to keep his registration as a paramedic".

It said it was "not this panel's role to punish Woodruff for a second time, but rather to ensure public confidence is maintained in the paramedic profession".

It added: "It is clear that his appalling behaviour must be marked so as to send out a message to him, the profession and the public about how seriously the panel views this conduct.

"However, in light of the specific circumstances of this case and the mitigation provided, the panel did not consider his conduct to be fundamentally incompatible with continued registration."

