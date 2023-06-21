Police are investigating the discovery of camping and fishing equipment found abandoned on the banks of a river.

A member of the public reported that a tent, a holdall and three fishing rods had all been left next to the Humber, in North Ferriby, East Yorkshire, on Sunday morning, 18 June. They were still there 24 hours later.

Humberside Police said it wanted to determine if there was any cause for concern.

A spokesperson said: "Various lines of enquiry have been carried out to try and ascertain if the items have just been discarded, or if someone may have been injured or be in need of medical assistance."The items have been recovered and examined, underwater search teams have carried out dives in the locality and missing person report checks in the Humberside force area and neighbouring forces undertaken. However no further information has come to light."The force said there was no evidence to suggest suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101.

