Police have issued an urgent appeal to find three children missing from home in North Yorkshire.

Grace, Evie and Jack are believed to be together in the York area. They are described as "vulnerable" and "in their early teens".

It's thought that the three children are riding bicycles with one of the bikes described as a purple BMX.

Grace is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black adidas top and black trainers.

Evie is described as 5ft 3ins tall with brown hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a fluffy pick top, black Nike leggings and Jack Willis Sliders.

Jack is described as 5ft 5ins tall with mousey brown hair. He was last seen dressed all in black.

