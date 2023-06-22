Police searching for a missing teenager have released CCTV showing her last known movements.

Thirteen-year-old Lydia Linford was reported missing from her home in Ossett, Wakefield, on Tuesday after being last seen at the address on Monday evening.

CCTV captured her on Church Street, Ossett at around 7.30am on Tuesday walking in the direction of Dale Street and Prospect Road.

She was wearing a black top, black leggings and black trainers.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "There are concerns for Lydia’s welfare as she has not been seen for 48 hours and officers are continuing with enquiries to locate her."

Lydia is white, slim, around 5ft 5ins tall and has dark brown hair.