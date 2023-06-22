Police are looking for the owner of a dog which attacked a jogger in a "frightening" incident.

The man was running on the Knavesmire, towards Tyburn, York, when he was mauled by the animal.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "This frightening incident took place at around 6.20am on Saturday, 17 June.

"A large dog, described as off-the-lead and out-of-control, attacked a man who was jogging on the Knavesmire towards Tyburn. Despite being muzzled, the dog still managed to cause injuries to the victim’s arm and back."

The dog, an Alsatian-cross breed, was with a dark-haired woman, thought to be aged around 35 to 45.

Officers are looking for the woman pictured. Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police via 101.

