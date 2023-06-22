A man has been charged over a crash which left two boys seriously injured as they walked to school.

The 15-year-olds, pupils at Rossett School in Harrogate, were hurt after a black Ford Ranger, a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision near Ashfield College, on Yew Tree Lane. The Ranger then crashed through a wall.

The drivers of all three vehicles remained at the scene spoke to police following the incident on the morning of 2 February.

A 46-year-old man is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.

A second man who was interviewed under cation will face no further action.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.