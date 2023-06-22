The widow of a taxi driver who died in a crash has paid tribute to "a wonderful husband and father".

Masum Miah, 45, was driving a black Peugeot Partner taxi that was involved in a collision with a grey BMW 3 Series on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick, North Yorkshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Miah, from Shipley, died at the scene.

His widow, Ambia, said his loss had left her with "a heavy, broken heart".

"I can't ever accept the hard reality of losing you in this tragic, sudden crash," she said.

In a direct message to her husband, she said: "I can't promise you I'll be okay, but I promise I will bring our kids up the way we planned together.

"You'll always be missed because of the way you were humble, funny, loving, caring, and most of all a wonderful husband and father."

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to call 101.