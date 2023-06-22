A woman accused of murdering her husband is to face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Teresa Hanson, 54, is charged with murdering Paul Hanson, also 54, at their home in the village of West Cowick, East Yorkshire, on 28 December last year. Mr Hanson died from a stab wound.

Mrs Hanson, who denies the charge, went on trial at Hull Crown Court on Monday, 12 June. The jury retired on Tuesday, 20 June.

Paul Hanson, 54, was fatally stabbed at a property in West Cowick, Yorkshire Credit: Humberside Police/PA

But after deliberating for around 11 hours, a jury at Hull Crown Court was unable to reach a verdict.

Judge John Thackray KC, Recorder of Hull, discharged jurors and set a retrial date of 11 September.

Mrs Hanson has been granted bail until then.