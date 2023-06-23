A dog has made a lucky escape after plunging 45m off a cliff.

Members of the coastguard from Bridlington and Filey were called on Thursday morning to fell from a cliff close to the Thornwick Bay Holiday Park near Flamborough.

In a post on Facebook, the Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said it sent "spotters" to the scene, before deploying a technical cliff rescue team.

Two team members descended the cliff and were met by a "very friendly" dog.

Called Button, the dog was placed in an animal rescue bag, taken back up the cliff and passed into the care of her owner, Sandra Costin.

Members of the coastguard from both Bridlington and Filey were called to help with the rescue. Credit: Bridlington Coastguard

Ms Costin said she could "never thank [the rescuers] enough".

"A big thank you from Button and her family, to the brave men and women who rescued her yesterday," she said.

"They saved our beautiful girl and brought her back to us, she doesn’t appear to have any major injuries but is shocked and dazed and now resting at home.

"I was very stupid walking her without the lead on but she loves to run around, I will never forgive my self for putting her and those brave men at risk."

The coastguard said the incident was an "important reminder" that owners should keep dogs on leads when walking near cliff tops.

