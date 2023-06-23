A man who was stopped by armed police while carrying a homemade 3D printed gun in the back of his car has been jailed.

West Yorkshire Police stopped 46-year-old Majeeb Rehman from Bradford in his BMW on 17 May last year.

A search of the car found an FGC-9 homemade automatic sub-machine gun, magazine and bullets hidden in a supermarket bag-for-life in the rear footwell.

Appearing for sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court, Rehman, of Central Avenue in Bradford, was jailed for five years and four months.

He was found guilty of possession of ammunition and conspiracy to transfer a prohibited firearm at a trial in March.

Footage of Majeeb Rehman's arrest, courtesy of West Yorkshire Police

Fellow defendants Sibusiso Moyo, 41, and Christopher Gill, 35, were jailed last month for their involvement in manufacturing weapons using a 3D printer.

The court was told the guns were destined to be used in organised crime.

Moyo, of Elloughton Grove in Hull, was found guilty of illegally manufacturing a firearm and a separate identity fraud offence. He was jailed for 18 years.

Gill, of Dick Lane in Bradford, was found guilty of illegally manufacturing a firearm and was jailed for 13 years and eight months. The case is believed to be the first prosecution of its kind in the UK.

