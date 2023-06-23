A former police officer has been jailed for child sex offences.

Richard Cammidge, 41, from Bridlington, was working for Humberside Police when he was arrested and suspended in November 2021 after allegations were made.

Devices seized from his home showed he had been exchanging sexual messages with a child. An indecent photograph was also found.

Cammidge pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communications with a child, attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child and making an indecent photograph of a child.

He also admitted failing to disclose the key to protected information after refusing to provide a pin to unlock a mobile phone.

He was jailed for 15 months and given a sexual harm prevention order at Hull Crown Court.

Cammidge resigned before a misconduct hearing. He has been barred from serving again by the College of Policing.

Deputy Ch Con Paul Anderson, of Humberside Police, said Cammidge’s actions were "inexcusable" and "utterly appalling".

"Any sexual offence committed against another person is horrifying, but committing these abhorrent crimes as a police officer and against a child is absolutely deplorable," he said.

“We will not allow those that bring policing into disrepute, and undermine the good work our officers and staff carry out on a daily basis, to be in policing or to get away with any form of criminality."

Humberside Police referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

IOPC director of major investigations Steve Noonan said: "PC Cammidge’s actions were abhorrent in sexually communicating with someone he believed to be a child on numerous occasions.

“His refusal to allow investigators access to his iPhone, despite being required to do so by law, shows how he tried to disrupt the investigation and evade facing consequences for his actions."

