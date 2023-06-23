Homes have been evacuated after bomb disposal experts were called to investigate a possible explosive.

Residents of around 12 properties on Treefield Close, in Wingfield, Rotherham, were told to leave their homes following a police raid on Friday.

Homes were evacuated on Treefield Close.

The Army's bomb squad was called to the scene and the road was closed.

A 41 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making and possessing an explosive device.

