Homes evacuated after bomb squad called to Rotherham street

Bomb scare, Treefield Close, Rotherham
Bomb disposal experts were called to investigate at Treefield Close.

Homes have been evacuated after bomb disposal experts were called to investigate a possible explosive.

Residents of around 12 properties on Treefield Close, in Wingfield, Rotherham, were told to leave their homes following a police raid on Friday.

Homes were evacuated on Treefield Close.

The Army's bomb squad was called to the scene and the road was closed.

A 41 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making and possessing an explosive device.

