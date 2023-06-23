Drivers on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire faced long delays after someone stuck in a tailback following an earlier collision suffered a "medical episode".

Emergency services were initially called to the northbound side of the motorway between junctions 47 and 48 near Knaresborough following a crash on Friday afternoon.

While the incident was dealt with, someone waiting in the queues suffered a medical incident, causing a full motorway closure.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "We're assisting the ambulance service following a medical episode in the tailbacks of an earlier collision that closed the A1."

The Air Ambulance was called and there were 10 miles of congestion, with delays of up to 90 minutes on the northbound carriageway and 20 minutes on the southbound carriageway.

The motorway was reopened at around 6.15pm.