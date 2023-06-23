Outgoing Barnsley head coach Michael Duff says that his decision to leave the club for Swansea City was not financially motivated.

The former Burnley defender and Northern Ireland international arrived at Oakwell last summer and after a slow start took his side on a run of good form to the League One play-off final.

Barnsley lost at Wembley to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday who themselves parted ways with Darren Moore this week.

The Tykes are now searching for Duff's replacement ahead of another League One campaign.

In a statement released on the Barnsley FC website, Duff said: “This decision was not money-orientated. The board at Barnsley did everything in their power to make me commit to the club on an extended contract.

“During the latter points of the season I learned of interest from other clubs, but my focus did not waver from Barnsley."

Talking about missing out on promotion last season, Duff said: "Unfortunately, we just fell short of that goal, but I will remember that day for a very long time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...