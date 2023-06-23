A woman who fell from a motorway bridge died after being hit by a car, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident on the southbound carriageway at junction 36 of the M1, near Barnsley, on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called at around 11.10pm after reports a woman had been hit by a car.

A spokesperson said: "It is believed that a woman, in her 30s, had fallen from the bridge above the motorway network.

"She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed and is being supported."

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call South Yorkshire Police via 101.