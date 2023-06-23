A three-year-old girl has staged a protest outside her local town hall against proposals to close her nursery. Charlotte Campbell held up a home-made banner at Grimsby Town Hall with the message: "Please save my nursery".

The youngster, who attends Scartho Nursery School, took action after North East Lincolnshire Council launched a consultation over plans to close three nurseries in Scartho, Great Coates and Cleethorpes.Charlotte has also been door-knocking in Scartho to encourage residents to sign a petition against the closure.

Her mother, Lynsey, told the Grimsby Live website the closures would have a "huge impact".

"They're splitting up children from their friends they've made and they're not thinking about the effect it will have," she said."The nursery has been such a gem in the community and nearly everyone we've spoken to in Scartho has had children or grandchildren who attend there, and they can't understand the reasoning behind the potential closures. It doesn't add up."

Charlotte working on her banner. Credit: Lynsey Campbell

Parents of children who attend Scartho Nursery School, Reynolds Day Care and Great Coates Nursery all received letters which said they may have to close as they were no longer "viable".The closures could take place from the end of August.

Lynsey said: "When I first read the letter I was shocked and upset, not only for us, but for our daughter too. She's absolutely thrived there and she's come out of her shell, she's learned so much.

"Other nurseries didn't hear from the council until these letters had already been sent out, and staff only found out from reading the letters themselves that they could lose their jobs. People are getting angry, but nobody's coming out and talking to people about it."A spokesperson for North East Lincolnshire Council said the settings had "struggled" to fill places.They added: "As a council we have a duty to ensure that there are enough free childcare places for two, three and four-year-olds for no fewer than 38 weeks of the year. A

"Across the borough, we have three available places for every eligible two-year-old, and more than double the required places for eligible three and four-year-olds."We’re asking the public, and in particular those parents who will be affected by these proposed closures, to take part in the consultation to have their say."

