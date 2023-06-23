A lorry driver who tried to smuggle hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the UK on behalf of an organised crime group has been jailed for 13-and-a-half years.National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators found evidence that Darryl Sellars, 33, from Crowle near Scunthorpe, was in contact with other members of a criminal network in the run up to the attempt on 28 February.

Sellars travelled to the Netherlands to collect the drugs on 26 February, but was arrested two days later returning on a ferry from the Hook of Holland into the port of Killingholme, in north Lincolnshire.Border Force officers discovered 290kgs of cocaine hidden among a load of frozen mushrooms. The haul would have had a street value of more than £23million.

Police examining his computers found that he had searched the internet for "helpful tips when dealing with police sniffer dogs" and "how to conceal drugs from drug-sniffing dogs".Sellars pleaded guilty at his first court hearing and was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court.NCA senior investigating officer Lee Stanton said: “Organised crime groups need smugglers like Sellars to bring their contraband into the UK.“His was an important role in a wider criminal network, and our investigation into that network continues.“We are determined to do all we can to target and disrupt the criminal groups involved in trafficking drugs into the UK.”

