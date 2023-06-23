Police in North Yorkshire have issued an urgent appeal for a 15-year-old girl last seen on Thursday (22 June) evening.

Katie was last seen at 7.30pm in the Marygate area of York.

Officers believe she may have travelled to the Doncaster area.

She is described as having a thin build with long, shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black gym-style leggings, a black cropped top, white Nike trainers and a grey Adidas zipped jacket.

Katie was carrying a bright orange River Island cross-body bag.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...