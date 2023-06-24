A man has been charged following a serious incident in Lincoln yesterday (23 June).

Police were called to Lincoln city centre to reports of a serious assault which left a man with a suspected stab wound.

Lincolnshire Police say they received reports that a fight had broken out in the car park at the rear of the Treaty of Commerce pub near High Street at around 3.30pm.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a serious injury. He was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

45-year-old William Glover, of no fixed address, has been charged with three offences, including wounding with intent, assault with intent to rob, and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in police custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (24 June).

Two further people arrested in connection with this incident remain on police bail, and enquiries are ongoing.

