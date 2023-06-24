A man has been left with serious head injuries after he was assaulted in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Prospect Road in Ossett shortly after midnight today (24 June) following reports that a man had been assaulted.

The man aged in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. His condition is not yet known.

Police are still on the scene and a cordon is in place.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

More to follow.

