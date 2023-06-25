Police are looking for a missing teenager who has not been seen for three days.

16-year-old Westley from Sleaford in Lincolnshire is believed to have left the county and travelled to Scotland.

He was last seen three days ago in Aberdeen but is thought to have moved on from the area. Police say he could have travelled within an hour of Fraserburgh.

Westley, who also goes by the name Wesley, is described as white, with a slim build, short hair which is longer at the front, and was last seen wearing grey North Face trainers, black North Face jumper, and blue Nike Airmax 95s.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.