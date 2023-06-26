Staff at an aquarium have announced the "sad" death of a penguin chick days after heralding its arrival on Father's Day.

The Deep, in Hull, announced the birth of the "beautiful and healthy" Gentoo penguin on Sunday, 18 June.

At the time the visitor attraction said the chick would be closely monitored, with regular weight and health checks.

But eight days later, on Monday 26 June, the venue said that the bird died at the weekend. Announcing the news on social media, a spokesperson said: "Our dedicated team of penguin keepers had been diligently monitoring, measuring and nurturing, but unfortunately the chick wasn’t strong enough to survive.

"The first weeks of a chick's life are exceptionally delicate, and although sad, it’s not uncommon to lose chicks during this brooding stage."

Gentoo penguins are listed as near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, largely because of significant population declines on sub-Antarctic islands.

The Deep has a breeding programme designed to ensure boost numbers across Europe.

