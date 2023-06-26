A former headmaster convicted of multiple child sex offences has been jailed again after pleading guilty to further charges.

Damian Cheshire, 81, from Bradford, was sentenced to four years in prison in January 2021 after being convicted of nine offences against nine female victims.

Following the case more victims came forward and he has now admitted seven further counts of indecent assault.

His crimes took place between 1971 and 1977, when he was the headmaster at St Anthony’s Primary School in Shipley, West Yorkshire.

Cheshire was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to a further three years in prison.

Det Con Nicola Brook, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Cheshire is a dangerous individual who has now admitted to multiple offences of indecent assault of children whilst he was a school teacher.

"I would like to praise the victims for their bravery and courage in coming forward to report the offences after so long. I hope that today’s sentence goes some way to help them get some closure and justice for the assaults they endured in their childhood."

