Video report by Jonathan Brown

The father of two children murdered by Damien Bendall says only the support of his friends and family has stopped him from taking his own life.

John Bennett, 13, and his sister Lacey, 11, were killed in September 2021, along with their pregnant mother Terri Harris, 35, and 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.

Bendall, now 33, Ms Harris' partner at the time, is serving five whole life sentences for killing them with a claw hammer at their home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield. He was also convicted of raping Lacey.

Damien Bendall will spend the rest of his life in prison. Credit: Derbyshire Constabulary

John and Lacey's father, Jason Bennett, admitted that he had considered ending his life after their deaths, and only the love and support of friends and family had helped him to survive.

"I'm lucky that I'm surrounded by lovely and caring people," Mr Bennett said. "I don't think they realise how much strength they give me.

"Go back to my darkest days, I tried taking my own life."

He said he was now focused on living his life in honour of his children.

"I'm a suicide survivor. I'm going to keep the promise I gave to my children - I'll live their love through me," he said.

Mr Bennett was speaking at a charity football match organised in memory of John and Lacey.

In their last call with him, the siblings said they were planning to sell sweets to raise money for the Youth Cancer Trust, which provides support and holidays for young people living with the disease.

Leading out a team called Adadforever United, Mr Bennett and his friends and family took on a team of Sheffield Wednesday legends, including former England stars Chris Waddle and Carlton Palmer.

Players wore shirts with the names of Lacey and John on the back and hundreds of people turned out at Jubilee Sports Club in Sheffield to show their support.

Killamarsh murder victims (clockwise from top left): Connie Gent, 11, John Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, and Terri Harris, 35.

"The legacy of such a devastating event is just immense," said one woman spectating. "It means so much to so many people."

"We couldn't believe what we'd heard over the news, it was awful," added another. "I think Jay's done a really really good job for his son and daughter."

John and Lacey's step-sister Lydia Harrison was also there, playing on Jason's team.

"To be here to support my brother and sister means so, so much and I'll forever be grateful," she said.

Thousands of pounds were raised through the game and post-match auction.

"How can I not be inspired by this?" said Jason.

"Anger - that doesn't help whatsoever and it won't help me and I won't let it be part of me.

"Positive moving forward - that's what I'm going to do."

