A driver was caught with £40,000 of cocaine after he was stopped for using a mobile phone.

Patrick Sweeney, 59, was pulled over by police on Manvers Way, Rotherham, in November 2022 for using his phone.

After officers smelled cannabis, the vehicle was searched.

They found a large block of cocaine as well cash. Sweeney, who was also carrying a large amount of cash, was arrested.

The cocaine weighed more than 1kg and had an estimated street value of £40,000.

PC Darren Walker, from Rotherham, said: “Sweeney’s careless actions behind the wheel led to the seizure of a significant amount of class A drugs, which we know has a devastating impact on our communities. Drug supply and dealing wreaks havoc and is often tied to many other forms of criminality that cause harm."

Sweeney, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He was jailed for six years and ordered to pay £40,000 at a later proceeds of crime hearing.

